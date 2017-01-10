UK 'first in line' for post-Brexit US trade deal, says Boris Johnson

The UK is "first in line" for a trade deal with the US, Boris Johnson has said after talks with Donald Trump's senior advisers.

The Foreign Secretary said the US President-elect has a "very exciting agenda" ahead, but the so-called special relationship between the two countries "won't change".

Barack Obama warned in April that Britain would be at the "back of the queue" for a trading agreement if it voted to leave the European Union.

Mr Johnson met Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the president-elect's chief strategist Steve Bannon after flying to New York on Sunday on a hastily arranged trip and has been meeting other key Republicans in Washington.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker tweeted that he had enjoyed a "very good meeting" with Mr Johnson.