Weather: Generally cloudy, turning brighter but colder through the week

Today

Today will be breezy and rather cloudy for most, but some sunshine is possible at first in the east, and later in the north-west. A weakening band of patchy rain will move eastwards bringing milder air to western parts later.

Tonight

Cloud and outbreaks of rain or drizzle will steadily clear all but southern and south-eastern England overnight. Clearer, colder and windier conditions will follow from the north-west with scattered showers.

Wednesday

A windy, gusty day for many with colder air continuing to edge southwards. Most places remaining dry, but further blustery showers will affect northern and western areas, wintry over hills.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday