- ITV Report
-
Hospital where two patients died on A&E trolleys was warned of risk just 10 days before
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Ben Chapman
A hospital under investigation for the deaths of two patients on trolleys was warned about the risks just 10 days before.
Staff at Worcestershire Royal's A&E department were told patients were waiting too long in corridors.
It is understood one patient who died after suffering a cardiac arrest had been waiting 35 hours for a ward bed elsewhere in the hospital.
While a female patient suffered an aneurysm and later died in a resuscitation bay.
A week on from those two deaths, ITV News has learned patients are still being cared for on trolleys in corridors at the A&E department.
And it is understood it has been that way every day since Christmas Eve.
Phillip Richards returned from the Worcestershire Royal Hospital last Friday after suffering a mild stroke.
But he had to wait in a drafty corridor on a trolley for six hours to get that diagnosis.
He told ITV News: "Large numbers of patients walking that corridor are walking past you all the time, within inches of you.
"And you're in agony, and you've got no dignity at all.
"You could hire a shed and put people in there and put curtains round them. That would be better than what they are suffering there."
It has now emerged there was a crisis summit at the hospital just 10 days before two patients died at New Year.
In a leaked memo staff were told: "Despite our best efforts, patients are waiting too long in corridors putting them at risk of harm and we know this is of real concern to our staff."
A hospital spokesman told ITV News it has become a "regular occurrence" when things get busy.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said it tries to avoid using corridors but that doing so at busy times allows it to see more patients.
An investigation will reveal if this played a part in last week's deaths.