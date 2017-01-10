Hospital where two patients died on A&E trolleys was warned of risk just 10 days before

A hospital under investigation for the deaths of two patients on trolleys was warned about the risks just 10 days before.

Staff at Worcestershire Royal's A&E department were told patients were waiting too long in corridors.

It is understood one patient who died after suffering a cardiac arrest had been waiting 35 hours for a ward bed elsewhere in the hospital.

While a female patient suffered an aneurysm and later died in a resuscitation bay.

A week on from those two deaths, ITV News has learned patients are still being cared for on trolleys in corridors at the A&E department.

And it is understood it has been that way every day since Christmas Eve.