A mild day for many with some gales

Cloudy and relatively mild at first across southern England and south Wales, but it should brighten up here through the afternoon, as colder conditions push down from the northwest.

Elsewhere it will be a very windy day on Wednesday, with severe gales likely across parts of Scotland and northeast England.

These strong winds will feed in frequent showers to many northern and western areas, with the showers turning increasingly wintry as the day progresses.

There'll be an early maximum temperature of around 11 Celsius (52F) in the south, but by the afternoon highs will typically range from between 4 and 7 degrees.