Brexit is no longer the biggest risk to financial stability, Mark Carney says

Brexit is no longer the single biggest risk to financial stability, the governor of the Bank of England has said.

Asked by MPs on the Treasury Select Committee if Brexit remains the biggest risk to the UK's financial stability, Mark Carney said: "Strictly speaking, the view of the committee is no."

But the Canadian added that Britain faces global risks and adapting to life outside the EU has the potential to "amplify" those risks.

He said the disruption to Britain's powerhouse financial services sector during Brexit would lead to "shortfalls in capacity" and capital liquidity being in the wrong place, which could have a greater impact on the EU than in the UK.