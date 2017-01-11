Charleston church shooting: Who were the victims?

These were the nine people shot dead by Charleston church killer Dylann Roof.

Dylann Roof will be formally sentenced on Wednesday for murdering nine black church members in South Carolina in June 2015. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old was given the death penalty. Shortly before jurors retired to consider his sentence, he showed no remorse, telling them: "I still feel like I had to do it".

Dylann Roof did not ask jurors to spare his life. Credit: AP

Roof's victims had invited him to join their bible study group at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the South's oldest black church, before he opened fire. So who were the victims?

Reverend Clementa Pinckney

Reverend Clementa Pinckney. Credit: Emanuel AME Church

The 41-year-old pastor of the church where the gunman opened fire. Pinckney received his first appointment to pastor when he was 18 years old, according to the church’s website. By age 23 he was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives and by 27 he became South Carolina’s youngest state senator.

Cynthia Hurd

Cynthia Hurd Credit: Charleston County Public Library

Cynthia Hurd was St. Andrews regional branch manager for the Charleston County Public Library system. The library described the 54-year-old as a "tireless servant of the community who spent her life helping residents, making sure they had every opportunity for an education and personal growth."

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton

A picture of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton sits on a large paper signed by students, teachers and friends. Credit: AP

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was a church pastor and speech therapist. She was also a coach of the girls’ track and field team at Goose Creek High School.

Tywanza Sanders

Tywanza Sanders Credit: Facebook

Tywanza Sanders had a degree in business administration from Allen University, where Pinckney also attended. The 26-year-old was a recent graduate of Allen University in Columbia and had most recently been working at a barber shop. Sanders graduated from the university’s Division of Business Administration in 2014.

Ethel Lance

Ethel Lance Credit: AP

Ethel Lance had worked at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church for 30 years. Paying tribute to the 70-year-old, her grandson Jon Quil Lance said: "She's a Christian, hardworking; I could call my granny for anything. I don't have anyone else like that."

Susie Jackson

Susie Jackson Credit: AP

Susie Jackson was Ethel Lance’s cousin. The 87-year-old was a long-time church member.

Reverend Depayne-Middleton Doctor

Reverend Depayne-Middleton Doctor Credit: Southern Wesleyan University/Charleston Post and Courier

Reverend Depayne-Middleton Doctor was a minister who retired in 2005 as Charleston County director of the Community Development Block Grant Program. Last year, the 49-year-old began working for Southern Wesleyan University as an admissions coordinator.

Myra Thompson

Myra Thompson Credit: NBC News

Myra Thompson, 59, was the wife of Reverend Anthony Thomas, vicar at Holy Trinity REC.

Daniel Simmons

Daniel Simmons Credit: AP