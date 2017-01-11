- ITV Report
Classified documents allege Russia has 'compromising information' on Donald Trump, say reports
Classified documents presented to US President-elect Donald Trump by intelligence officials last week included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information about him, it is reported.
The allegations were made in a report presented to Trump and President Barack Obama on Russian interference in the 2016 US election, CNN said.
According to the broadcaster, the allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible.
The FBI is said to be investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources.
However it has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Mr Trump.
The FBI declined comment.
Mr Trump blasted the report by CNN as "fake news", describing it as a "total political witch hunt".
Last week, US intelligence officials said they were "highly confident" Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered" a campaign to influence the US presidential election.
It stated that officials believed "Putin and the Russian government aspired to help" Donald Trump's chances of winning the election when possible by discrediting Hillary Clinton.
The report said US intelligence agencies had concluded that as part of the effort Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, used intermediaries such as WikiLeaks and others to release emails it hacked from the Democratic National Committee and top Democrats.
However, allegations that Russia attempted to compromise Mr Trump have been circulating in Washington for months, and they were presented to US officials last year.
ITV News has not been able to corroborate the allegations or confirm the existence of the two-page synopsis reported by CNN.