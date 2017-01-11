Classified documents allege Russia has 'compromising information' on Donald Trump, say reports

Classified documents presented to US President-elect Donald Trump by intelligence officials last week included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information about him, it is reported.

The allegations were made in a report presented to Trump and President Barack Obama on Russian interference in the 2016 US election, CNN said.

According to the broadcaster, the allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible.

The FBI is said to be investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources.

However it has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Mr Trump.

The FBI declined comment.

Mr Trump blasted the report by CNN as "fake news", describing it as a "total political witch hunt".