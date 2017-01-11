Cold, windy & wintry

Windy and wintry today. Winds have whipped up giving a blustery day and temperatures falling making it feel much colder.

The strongest winds further north with gales and damaging gusts in excess of 70mph through parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Frequent blustery downpours will turn increasingly to sleet and snow - more so through Scotland - some heavier bursts will mean a chance of thunder snow - and higher ground of northern England. Higher routes will be at risk of blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions.

Southern Britain will be drier and clearer but with blustery winds everywhere will feel colder.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy