Defendant 'slashes his own throat in court'

A man attending court as a defendant has cut his own throat in the dock.

Emergency services have been called to Haverfordwest magistrates court in Wales after the incident, which happened after the man reportedly came back from the bathroom.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, was appearing for sentencing at the court after previously pleading guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant in October.

A reporter from local newspaper The Western Telegraph saw the incident and said: "He came into the dock, then asked to go to the toilet. He went out, came back, muttered something then started slashing at his throat.

"The court room was then cleared out, and first aid was given by paramedics in the dock."

It is unclear what weapon was used or how Mr Pawlowski obtained it.

A spokesman for Haverfordwest Magistrates Court said: "The ambulance service are still here working on him at the moment.

"We do not know yet how serious the injuries are or what the situation is regarding other cases listed for the day."

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers attended and found an injured man at the scene, who was receiving treatment by paramedics.

"He has been conveyed to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. The court has been closed in order for inquiries to take place.

"Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident at this time."