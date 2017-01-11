Donald Trump: US intelligence could have leaked Russia 'fake news' dossier

Donald Trump said he has 'great respect' for the freedom of the press. Credit: AP

Donald Trump described unsubstantiated allegations that Russia obtained personal and financial information about him as "nonsense" and "fake news". Speaking at his first press conference as President-elect, he questioned whether US intelligence officials were responsible for the leak and warned that it would be a "tremendous blot" on their record if that were the case. Thanking media organisations that did not publish the dossier, he said: "They looked at that nonsense that was released by, maybe the intelligence agencies, who knows? Maybe the intelligence agencies which would be a tremendous blot on their record if they did that, a tremendous blot."

A thing like that should never have been written... and it certainly should never have been released. – President-elect Donald Trump

The report wad published in Buzzfeed and included "unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides, Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians". Answering a question from ITV News Washington correspondent Robert Moore about the claims, he said: "Does anyone really believe that story? "I'm also very much of a germophobe by the way, believe me," he added.

He said that he was "extremely careful" when he travels to other countries, adding: "In your hotel rooms and no matter where you go, you will probably have cameras. "In those rooms you have cameras in the strangest places... You better be careful or you'll be watching yourself on nightly television." Before the news conference, Trump tweeted in response to the claims, asking "are we living in Nazi Germany?"

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?

During the conference, he said media organisations who have published the claims will "suffer the consequences". A dramatic exchange took place between the President-elect and a reporter from Buzzfeed News after he refused to allow him a question.

"I think it was disgraceful, disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake out," Trump added. "...And that's something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do." Earlier, Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer described the claims as "irresponsible and outrageous". He reiterated it was not an intelligence report and said that the publication of it was "shameful and disgraceful".

Mike Pence said the allegations were an attempt to demean the President-elect. Credit: AP

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said the publication of the document was "media bias" and an attempt to "demean the President-elect and the incoming administration". "The American people are sick and tired of it," Pence added.

The President-elect said he hopes that he gets along with the Russian president. Credit: AP

Trump said he believed Russia's claim that it did not gather compromising information about him, claiming Moscow would have published whatever it held. "President Putin and Russia put out a statement today that this fake news was indeed fake news, they said it totally never happened," the tycoon said. "And I'll be honest - I think if he did have something they would have released it, they would have been glad to release it." He insisted that good relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin would be an "asset" for the country. "If Putin likes Donald Trump I consider that an asset, not a liability because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," he said.

Donald Trump said the hacking of Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails uncovered information in the public interest. Credit: AP

When asked about the hacking of the emails of his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, he said it had uncovered information that was in the public interest. "Hacking is bad and it shouldn't be done but look at the things that were hacked, look at what was learned from that hacking - that Hillary Clinton got the questions to the debate and didn't report it, that's a horrible thing, that's a horrible thing," Mr Trump said. "Can you imagine if Donald Trump got the questions to the debate? "It would have been the biggest story in the history of stories and they would have said immediately 'you have to get out of the race' - nobody even talked about it, that's a very terrible thing." But when asked about releasing his tax return, he said he would not as it was not of interest to the people and only the media.