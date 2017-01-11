Donald Trump will be 'the disrupter in chief' president, David Petraeus tells ITV News

Donald Trump will be "the disrupter in chief" president, the former head of the CIA has told ITV News.

David Petraeus described the president-elect as "pragmatic", adding that he has "confidence" in the majority of the team he has appointed.

The retired US Army commander, despite being apolitical, was considered by Trump for a role in his top team.

When asked what Trump will be like in office, he told ITV News At Ten's Presenter Tom Bradby: "I think this will be a pragmatic individual going forward. He will also, in some respects, be the disrupter in chief.

"And one hopes that the disruption will end up being positive, but there are also other possibilities here as well."