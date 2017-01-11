- ITV Report
-
Forth Bridge closed after gale force winds batter UK
Gale force winds have caused extensive damage and travel chaos across the UK, with power cuts reported in Scotland and north-east England.
The Forth Bridge near Edinburgh has been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over shortly after 2am.
No-one was injured in the incident, but the bridge is likely to remain closed for some time as the winds hamper recovery efforts.
Winds of 93mph was recorded at High Bradfield in South Yorkshire, while Tiree was hit by a 77mph gust and South Uist by one of 73mph.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and North England on Wednesday.
Drivers have been advised to take extra care on the roads and allow extra travel time as gusts of up to 75mph and wintry weather sweeps across northern areas.
Forecaster Craig Snell warned snowfall - around 2cm in low-lying areas and possibly 10cm on higher-ground - could lead to "dangerous conditions on the road".
He said it will be "a very unsettled and cold day across the northern half of the country".
Northern Powergrid, which supplies power to homes in the North East and Yorkshire, said 545 customers were left without electricity on Wednesday morning.
Northumbria Police said trees and walls and come down in parts of the county overnight, with Newgate Street in Newcastle city centre closed due to wind damage.
West Yorkshire Police have also reported several road closures due to fallen trees, whilst in North Yorkshire, the fire service said the winds forced a trampoline to blow into a conservatory damaging windows.
Meanwhile In Scotland, ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne warned of "heavy disruption" across most of its network with some services cancelled for most of the day.