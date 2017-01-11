Forth Bridge closed after gale force winds batter UK

Gale force winds have caused extensive damage and travel chaos across the UK, with power cuts reported in Scotland and north-east England.

The Forth Bridge near Edinburgh has been closed in both directions after a lorry was blown over shortly after 2am.

No-one was injured in the incident, but the bridge is likely to remain closed for some time as the winds hamper recovery efforts.

Winds of 93mph was recorded at High Bradfield in South Yorkshire, while Tiree was hit by a 77mph gust and South Uist by one of 73mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and North England on Wednesday.