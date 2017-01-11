Jeremy Corbyn confronts Theresa May over NHS crisis during PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn has confronted Theresa May over the crisis facing the National Health Service, citing the case of one woman whose 22-month-old nephew was allegedly treated lying on a plastic chair due to a shortage of beds.

Mr Corbyn extracted an admission from the prime minister that there had been "incidents of unacceptable practice" in the NHS as he led the charge against her and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt who are facing mounting pressure over the NHS crisis.

It comes as the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) warned that underfunding of the NHS is putting lives at risk, and the British Medical Association (BMA) said that government plans to extend access to GPs in England were in "complete disarray".

Speaking in the first Prime Minister's Questions of the year, Mr Corbyn, who often uses comments from members of the public in his PMQ appearances, referred to NHS worker Sian whose 22-month-old nephew he said was taken to hospital for treatment.

"He went into hospital. There was no bed. He was treated on two plastic chairs pushed together with a blanket," the Labour leader said.

He quoted Sian as saying that: "One of the nurses told her sister, 'It's always like this nowadays.' And she asks the question to all of us - surely we should strive to do better than this?"