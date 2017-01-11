- ITV Report
-
Jeremy Corbyn confronts Theresa May over NHS crisis during PMQs
Jeremy Corbyn has confronted Theresa May over the crisis facing the National Health Service, citing the case of one woman whose 22-month-old nephew was allegedly treated lying on a plastic chair due to a shortage of beds.
Mr Corbyn extracted an admission from the prime minister that there had been "incidents of unacceptable practice" in the NHS as he led the charge against her and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt who are facing mounting pressure over the NHS crisis.
It comes as the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) warned that underfunding of the NHS is putting lives at risk, and the British Medical Association (BMA) said that government plans to extend access to GPs in England were in "complete disarray".
Speaking in the first Prime Minister's Questions of the year, Mr Corbyn, who often uses comments from members of the public in his PMQ appearances, referred to NHS worker Sian whose 22-month-old nephew he said was taken to hospital for treatment.
"He went into hospital. There was no bed. He was treated on two plastic chairs pushed together with a blanket," the Labour leader said.
He quoted Sian as saying that: "One of the nurses told her sister, 'It's always like this nowadays.' And she asks the question to all of us - surely we should strive to do better than this?"
Mrs May responded, acknowledging that there had been a "small number of incidents" of unacceptable practices, a phrase that prompted calls of derision from the opposition benches.
She continued, saying: "What matters is how you deal with them, and that's why it's so important that the NHS does look into issues where there are unacceptable incidents that have taken place and then learns lessons from them."
The government is facing mounting pressure over its plans for the NHS at a time of year when the health service traditionally comes under strain as a result of the cold weather.
"We acknowledge that there are pressures on the health service, there are always extra pressures on the NHS in the winter, but we have the added pressures of the ageing population and the growing complex needs of the population," Mrs May said.
The letter from the RCP which represents some 33,000 doctors in the country, described the NHS "underfunded, under doctored and overstretched"
It warned: "An increasing number of people, although clinically ready to go home, cannot safely leave hospital as the care system is unable to cope. People's lives are being put at risk or on hold, affecting families across the country."
Meanwhile, the a report from the National Audit Office found shortfalls in training places, early retirement, and increased part-time working, meaning there may be 1,900 fewer GPs by 2020 than health authorities expect.
That would thwart Mr Hunt's promise to have 5,000 more doctors in general practice by 2020.
Also in her PMQs appearance, Mrs May said the government planned to stand by its four-hour target for A&E, which says that 95% of patients must be dealt with within that time frame.
Earlier in the week Mr Hunt suggested he might water down the target, which NHS hospitals across England have been failing to meet since the summer of 2015.
Mrs May also called the Red Cross' description of a "humanitarian crisis" in the NHS as "irresponsible and overblown".