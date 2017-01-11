'Jungle Jedi': Star Wars' Luke Skywalker inspires name for new gibbon species

A new species of gibbon identified in remote forests in China has been named after Star Wars character Luke Skywalker.

The scientists have called the new species the Skywalker hoolock gibbon or Gaoligong hoolock gibbon (Hoolock tianxing).

The name was chosen in part because the Chinese characters of its scientific name means "Heaven's movement", but also because the researchers are Star Wars fans.

In response to the news, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted: "So proud of this! First the Pez dispenser, then the Underoos & U.S. postage stamp... now this!", referring to other things which have featured his character Luke Skywalker.