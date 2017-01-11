Kym Marsh says Coronation Street stillbirth storyline was 'best way to honour' baby

Coronation Street Kym Marsh said taking on the heartbreaking stillbirth storyline on screen was the "best way to honour" the baby she lost.

On Wednesday night's episode of the ITV soap, her character Michelle Connor went into labour at 23 weeks into her pregnancy resulting in the death of her baby son Ruairi at birth.

The actress lost her own son, Archie Jay, eight years ago when she went into labour at 21 weeks.

But Marsh, 40, said she had a "gut instinct" to take on the story despite her own tragedy and encourage people to open up about their own experiences.

She said: "My gut instinct was to do this because, I felt, what better way to raise awareness of this subject, and also to honour my son?

"This subject has been very taboo for far too long. Sharing is absolutely imperative to being able to put the pieces of your jigsaw back together."