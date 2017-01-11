Meet the Zoella for the older generation

Video report by ITV News reporter Suzanne Virdee

Meet Tricia Cusden - the Zoella for the older generation. She's gone from full-time grandmother of five to millionaire businesswoman in just three years. From doing make-up tutorial vlogs, she now has her own website, Look Fabulous Forever, and make-up range for older women.

Tricia giving one of her video tutorials. Credit: Look Fabulous Forever

Tricia told ITV News: "I was 65 years old and I was sitting at home, and I just thought, you know what, I might live for another 30 years. I can't possibly spend the next 30 years sitting on my sofa. "I've always loved business and I've always loved make-up, and I put the two together. "I saw the possibility there were a lot of older women like me who were quite frustrated that they couldn't find the kind of products that worked well on their face now it's older. "And I just thought, the formulations need to be different."

Tricia's make-up range. Credit: ITV News