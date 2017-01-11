Monopoly fans given chance to change board game tokens

Board game fans rejoice! Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly have put the board game tokens to a public vote once again.

The eight standard pieces have been pitched against more than 50 new designs, including a hashtag, a winking face emoji, and a mobile phone.

Other tokens with a more traditional feel include a cowboy hat, cowboy boot, two different race car models, and a rotary phone.

The standard set of tokens now comprises of Hazel the cat, Scottie the dog, thimble, car, battleship, boot, hat, wheelbarrow.