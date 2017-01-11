'More than 160 operations to remove multiple teeth from children' carried out every day

More than 160 operations to remove multiple teeth from children were carried out every working day in England last year, data suggests.

Experts blame the large amounts of sugar children are eating.

Figures analysed by the Local Government Association (LGA) have found there were 40,800 hospital operations to remove teeth in under-18s, usually as a result of tooth decay, costing more than £35.6 million.

This is a 10.7% rise on the number of operations in 2012/13, the LGA said.