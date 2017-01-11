Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than her in 'No Strings Attached'

Natalie Portman has said co-star Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than she was for the 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached

The Oscar winner said the huge pay disparity was the result of an inflated asking price for her co-star, based on his perceived worth.

She told Marie Claire: "I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood...His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more.

"I wasn't as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.

"Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

The extremes in the gender pay gap in Hollywood were highlighted in 2015 during the Sony hack, when leaked documents revealed the salaries of some of the biggest stars working for the studio.

American Hustle star Jennifer Lawrence learned she was making significantly less than her co-stars Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale.

Portman's regret that she went along with the pay gap echoes Lawrence's sentiments when she wrote in Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter that she was angry at herself rather than the studio for the pay gap.