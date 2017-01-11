Overweight flyers 'should be allowed less baggage', poll suggests

One in five British flyers feel "angry" that heavier people are entitled to an equal amount of baggage as others, a survey has found.

Almost two fifths of UK travellers believe airlines should take passengers' weight into account when setting luggage allowances.

Women appear to be more concerned about not exceeding luggage limits than men, according to the poll of 2,000 UK adults who have travelled by plane.

And 28% of female respondents say it is the most stressful element of a holiday, compared with just 16% of men.