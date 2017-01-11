- ITV Report
Overweight flyers 'should be allowed less baggage', poll suggests
One in five British flyers feel "angry" that heavier people are entitled to an equal amount of baggage as others, a survey has found.
Almost two fifths of UK travellers believe airlines should take passengers' weight into account when setting luggage allowances.
Women appear to be more concerned about not exceeding luggage limits than men, according to the poll of 2,000 UK adults who have travelled by plane.
And 28% of female respondents say it is the most stressful element of a holiday, compared with just 16% of men.
Kasia Jankowska, of online travel firm eDreams, which commissioned the poll, said: "It is clear that many travellers find packing to meet a specific weight restriction a huge cause of stress, which has in turn caused a substantial amount of resentment between passengers.
"No matter whether you take a regimented approach weeks before departure or throw your clothes in a suitcase minutes before you leave - packing for a trip is a big deal."
More than half (62%) of adults in England are obese or overweight, figures from the Health and Social Care Information Centre show.