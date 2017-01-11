Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in police chase

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car being chased by police, officers have said.

Police are searching for the driver after the victim died at the scene of the crash in St James's Street, Brighton, on Tuesday night.

Officers found the Vauxhall Astra abandoned in Madeira Drive, near the Concorde 2 music venue.

Police first tried to stop the car at around 10pm in Bear Road before pursuing it towards the site of the collision, Sussex Police said.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.