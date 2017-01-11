Petrol prices reach highest level in two years

Petrol prices have reached their highest level in more than two years, Government figures have shown.

On Monday, one litre of petrol reached an average of £1.18 - the highest since December 2014, according to data released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Diesel car drivers have also seen the average price of an litre rise to £1.21 - an amount last seen in June 2015.

In the last five weeks, diesel prices have risen by 4p per litre.

Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK campaign, has said that some motorists are paying even more.