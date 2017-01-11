- ITV Report
-
Petrol prices reach highest level in two years
Petrol prices have reached their highest level in more than two years, Government figures have shown.
On Monday, one litre of petrol reached an average of £1.18 - the highest since December 2014, according to data released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Diesel car drivers have also seen the average price of an litre rise to £1.21 - an amount last seen in June 2015.
In the last five weeks, diesel prices have risen by 4p per litre.
Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK campaign, has said that some motorists are paying even more.
"The reported average figures hide the reality that hard-working Brits are paying even more in rural areas and where supermarkets are few and far between.
"In these areas drivers are paying as much as 12p per litre more, having no choice but to pay these opportunistic, profiteering fuel suppliers.
"With dozens of FairFuelUK-supporting MPs, we're recommending an independent PumpWatch body to ensure everybody understands how road fuels are priced for millions of drivers to get the fairest and most transparent pump deals possible."
The increase in prices follows a 24% rise in the cost oil - from £37 in mid-November to £46 by the end of December - largely driven by a deal between Opec and other major oil producers to curb output.