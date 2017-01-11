- ITV Report
Rolf Harris on trial accused of sexual assaults on blind woman and young girls
Rolf Harris allegedly assaulted seven women, including a 12-year-old girl and a blind woman, a court has heard.
The former television entertainer made the "brazen" assaults between 1971 and 2004, the jury at Southwark Crown Court was told.
The 86-year-old, who appeared by video link, denies seven charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.
The alleged incidents all took place in public, and prosecutor Jonathan Rees told the court, in situations where "other people in the near vicinity".
In one of the alleged incidents Harris supposedly told a 12-year-old girl "let's give you a little cuddle" before putting his hand up her skirt.
In another he is alleged to have placed his hand under the clothed breast of a 13-year-old girl after she attended a broadcast of children's television show Saturday Superstore at BBC Television Centre in White City, west London, in 1983.
It is also alleged that he grabbed the breast of a teenager who was helping on the TV programme Star Games in the summer of 1978.
The woman thought he told her she was "a bit irresistible", Mr Rees said.
In another incident form the 1970s, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly groped by Harris at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.
She was not an in-patient at the hospital at that time, but she recalled hearing a door to the room she was in opening and recognising the voice of the TV star whom she was expecting to meet.
Mr Rees told the jury: "She says he approached her and said 'Has anyone told you what a good-looking woman you are?'."
He said that Harris then kissed the back of her neck and put a hand down the back of her skirt.
Jurors were told Harris was serving an earlier sentence for a series of offences of indecent assault carried out on four female victims.
He "continues to maintain his innocence" regarding the earlier offences, the prosecutor said.
Each of the new alleged victims contacted the police or the NSPCC in the wake of the "widespread publicity" surrounding the first trial, Mr Rees said.
Harris was allowed to appear by video link as in December last year, Judge Alistair McCreath ruled he did not need to attend proceedings in person because of his age and health.
The trial is expected to last five weeks.