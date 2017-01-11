Rolf Harris on trial accused of sexual assaults on blind woman and young girls

Harris is on trial facing another wave of sex charges Credit: PA

Rolf Harris allegedly assaulted seven women, including a 12-year-old girl and a blind woman, a court has heard. The former television entertainer made the "brazen" assaults between 1971 and 2004, the jury at Southwark Crown Court was told. The 86-year-old, who appeared by video link, denies seven charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. The alleged incidents all took place in public, and prosecutor Jonathan Rees told the court, in situations where "other people in the near vicinity".

In one of the alleged incidents Harris supposedly told a 12-year-old girl "let's give you a little cuddle" before putting his hand up her skirt. In another he is alleged to have placed his hand under the clothed breast of a 13-year-old girl after she attended a broadcast of children's television show Saturday Superstore at BBC Television Centre in White City, west London, in 1983. It is also alleged that he grabbed the breast of a teenager who was helping on the TV programme Star Games in the summer of 1978. The woman thought he told her she was "a bit irresistible", Mr Rees said.

