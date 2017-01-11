Russia denies allegations of 'compiling Trump dossier'

A spokesman for Russia President Vladimir Putin has denied unverified reports that the Kremlin has collected compromising personal and financial information on US President-elect Donald Trump.

Dmitry Peskov dismissed lurid reports, which circulated on Wednesday, as "complete fabrication" and insisted Russia does not hold such information.

He said: "No, Kremlin doesn't have any compromising information on Trump.

"This information [the report] does not correspond to reality and is nothing else by an absolute fabrication.

"It is an attempt to damage our bilateral relations. It is pulp fiction."