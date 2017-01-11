Senior doctors lead attack on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Labour and leading doctors are piling pressure onto Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, as the health service faces another series of crises and funding gaps.

In Parliament, Labour will stage an all-day debate, demanding that the government come up with a solution to the latest NHS crisis.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP), which represents some 33,000 doctors in the country, has written a damning letter to the prime minister, warning that lives are being put at risk.

The twin attack comes after a National Audit Office report prompted the British Medical Association to claim the government's plans to extend access to GPs in England are in "complete disarray".

Labour will call for additional funding for social care, an improved NHS settlement for the NHS and social care in the spring Budget, and a commitment to a four-hour waiting time.

The letter from the RCP said: "Our NHS is underfunded, under doctored and overstretched. Patients are waiting longer on lists, on trolleys, in emergency departments and in their homes for the care they need.

"An increasing number of people, although clinically ready to go home, cannot safely leave hospital as the care system is unable to cope.

"People's lives are being put at risk or on hold, affecting families across the country."