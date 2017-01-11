- ITV Report
-
Teenage girl charged in Katie Rough murder remanded in secure accommodation
The teenage girl charged with the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough has been remanded into secure accommodation by magistrates.
The 15-year-old defendant appeared at York Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she stood silently, flanked by two security guards and a youth offending team manager, as her solicitor answered questions about her name and address.
The hearing lasted eight minutes.
The girl, who was wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and had long brown hair, will appear before Leeds crown court on Friday.
She is charged with Katie's murder and with possession of an offensive weapon.
Katie was found lying in a playing field near Alness Drive, Woodthorpe with "life-threatening injuries" on Monday afternoon and later died in hospital.
Members of Katie's family attended the court hearing.
Away from court, Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her condolences to the family of Katie Rough during Prime Minister's Questions.
She was responding to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who opened his questions to the prime minister by offering his own condolences to Katie's family and friends over her "tragic death".