Teenage girl charged in Katie Rough murder remanded in secure accommodation

The teenage girl charged with the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough has been remanded into secure accommodation by magistrates.

The 15-year-old defendant appeared at York Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she stood silently, flanked by two security guards and a youth offending team manager, as her solicitor answered questions about her name and address.

The hearing lasted eight minutes.

The girl, who was wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and had long brown hair, will appear before Leeds crown court on Friday.

She is charged with Katie's murder and with possession of an offensive weapon.

Katie was found lying in a playing field near Alness Drive, Woodthorpe with "life-threatening injuries" on Monday afternoon and later died in hospital.

Members of Katie's family attended the court hearing.