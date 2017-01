A teenage girl has been charged with murdering a seven-year-old girl in York, police said.

Katie Rough was found with "life-threatening injuries" on a playing field near Alness Drive, Woodthorpe on Monday afternoon.

She died in hospital a short time later.

A 15-year-old girl will appear at York Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon, North Yorkshire Police said.