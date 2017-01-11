'Teenager in clown mask brandished axe at pregnant woman'

A teenager wearing a clown mask brandished an axe at a pregnant woman leaving her so scared she threw a brick at him, a court heard.

Michael March, 18, joined in the so-called killer clown craze the night before Halloween and banged his axe on the floor to scare a couple walking past at 9.10pm.

He admitted possession of a bladed article at a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

March, who was 17 at the time, waited for the couple in the car park of the Sand Dancer pub in Sea Road, South Shields, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

The offence was carried out at a time when the killer clown craze was sweeping the nation, the court heard.

The woman, who was 22 months pregnant, called police and told them "she had been chased by a male wearing a clown mask, brandishing an axe".

Two youths ran off and were traced on CCTV before March was arrested. He was found to be still in possession of the axe and had the mask in his backpack.

He told police: "I'm sorry, I was not going to hurt her."