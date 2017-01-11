Trump reacts angrily to claims of Russian allegations

In the febrile atmosphere of this transition, there are lurid reports circulating about Donald Trump that are both potentially explosive and entirely unproven.

It is important to underline this point: These new allegations are not only unverified but possibly unverifiable.

But nor can we ignore them - in fact they must have some credibility because otherwise they wouldn't have reached the desk of the US President.

They formed part of a briefing last week to both President Obama and President-elect Trump.

Last night they were being widely discussed on US TV news network and on social media worldwide.

This is what we know - or at least, what we think we know: