US secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson faces tough questions over views on Russia

Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state Rex Tillerson has been grilled by senators over his views on Russia at his confirmation hearing.

The former chairman of Exxon Mobil, an unconventional pick for secretary of state, has faced scrutiny over his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, views on Russia as well as his attitude towards climate change.

Tillerson appeared to adopt a tough line on Russia telling his confirmation hearing: "Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interest ... Our Nato allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia."

But he added that it was "in the absence of American leadership that this door was left open".

Later, responding to a question by Democratic senator Ben Cardin, Tillerson said he would support maintaining US sanctions on Russia until America further developed its approach to the country.

He also told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee it was a "fair assumption" that Russia's Vladimir Putin was aware of Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 US election.

At one point during the hearing a small protest broke out in the chamber and a woman carrying a banner shouted "Rex Tillerson, I reject you," as police escorted her from the room.