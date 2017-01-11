Winds easing but wet and wintry

It will be colder and increasingly wet and wintry with ice, sleet and snow in the coming 24 hours.

Temperatures will fall tonight with a chance of frost and ice in sheltered spots of the north but breezy conditions preventing a widespread, harsh frost this time.

Staying windy for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England with blustery downpours of rain, sleet and snow into the early hours and tomorrow but the winds will gradually ease.

It will be brighter to the east first thing tomorrow but going downhill across southern Britain. Southern counties will get a soaking, with solid, substantial rain scooting from west to east. It will be torrential across southern coastal counties with blustery winds to accompany the wet weather, giving horrible conditions for much of the day.

Temperatures will be much lower than of late - much colder for all of us. A calmer day through northern counties but bitterly cold and barely above freezing. As cold, arctic air slip in behind the rain, it'll turn to sleety, wet snow across southern and south-eastern areas, just in time for the evening rush hour.

Expect widespread (black) ice to form into Thursday night and Friday morning.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy