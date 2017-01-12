Bed blocking putting 'unprecedented pressure' on hospitals

There was a 42 percent increase in Credit: ITV News

There was more evidence of the unprecedented pressure facing England's NHS hospitals today. ITV News was given access inside a hospital in Milton Keynes, where just three beds were available across all of their wards. Managers try and keep patients moving through the system, but many beds are taken up by elderly patients.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Chief Executive of Milton Keynes Hospital Joe Harrison said: "This without question is the most relentless pressure we have been under. There are no opportunities to catch your breath." The hospital is faring better than some across the country, but bosses say it is down to the goodwill of staff. Nurse Caroline Middleton said: "As a nurse it's your job to try and make things right, help them get better and go home. So you have this sense of inadequacy sometimes that you can't help people get home."

Only 88 percent of A&E patients were seen within four hours Credit: ITV News