Brexit means a Brexit speech next week

So after six months of "Brexit means Brexit" and "no running commentary", Theresa May has finally committed herself to a speech when she might actually say something about her plan for our departure.

She will deliver the speech next week, on Tuesday.

To be fair to the Prime Minister, she has been clear on a couple of things: that Brexit means taking control of our borders (so an end to the free movement of people from the EU) and Brexit also means ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (which hands down decisions on matters of EU law).

But she hasn't said if she wants the UK to stay in or leave the single market and the customs union - even though many businesses have urged her to give them some clarity on those matters.

Time is of the essence however. The divorce papers (known as Article 50) will be handed over in March - and that triggers a two year process of exit.

Downing Street is also awaiting a judgement from the Supreme Court this month on whether the government must hold a vote in the House of Commons before it can trigger Article 50 (this is important because the majority of MPs - unlike the country - are thought to have voted to remain in the EU).