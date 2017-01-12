Brexit means a Brexit speech next week
So after six months of "Brexit means Brexit" and "no running commentary", Theresa May has finally committed herself to a speech when she might actually say something about her plan for our departure.
She will deliver the speech next week, on Tuesday.
To be fair to the Prime Minister, she has been clear on a couple of things: that Brexit means taking control of our borders (so an end to the free movement of people from the EU) and Brexit also means ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (which hands down decisions on matters of EU law).
But she hasn't said if she wants the UK to stay in or leave the single market and the customs union - even though many businesses have urged her to give them some clarity on those matters.
Time is of the essence however. The divorce papers (known as Article 50) will be handed over in March - and that triggers a two year process of exit.
Downing Street is also awaiting a judgement from the Supreme Court this month on whether the government must hold a vote in the House of Commons before it can trigger Article 50 (this is important because the majority of MPs - unlike the country - are thought to have voted to remain in the EU).
But senior government sources tell me their plans will be unaffected by the Supreme Court decision.
As soon as a judgement is handed down, Downing Street will press ahead.
And if that requires a targeted and speedy Bill for parliament - so be it.
But my people who are usually very close to government decisions have said there is a very tight hold on this speech.
Its contents are being kept to a very small circles of advisers and ministers for fear it might leak before the day.
Because when Theresa May speaks on Brexit - the value of sterling has often fallen in response.
Nevertheless, I am told the Prime Minister will sketch out her vision for a "global country" which reaches out and trades with countries across the world - as she told a committee of MPs before Christmas.
On Theresa May's current timetable, the UK will have left the EU by April 2019.
And her speech next week must satisfy the huge demand for information: what trading relationship will we have? How will we work with the other 27 countries of the EU?
By that time, we will be a former member of their club - and Britain will be stepping out on its own.