British Airways cabin crew to stage fresh strike over 'poverty pay'

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over "poverty pay".

Members of Unite will walk out for 72 hours from January 19.

This follows two days of industrial action this week.

The union warned of "continuing and deepening" anger among members of the so-called mixed fleet crew, who have joined BA since 2010.

Unite claims they are on "poverty" pay rates, with many forced to take on second jobs or turn up for shifts if they are sick because they cannot afford to be off ill.