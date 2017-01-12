- ITV Report
British Airways cabin crew to stage fresh strike over 'poverty pay'
British Airways cabin crew are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over "poverty pay".
Members of Unite will walk out for 72 hours from January 19.
This follows two days of industrial action this week.
The union warned of "continuing and deepening" anger among members of the so-called mixed fleet crew, who have joined BA since 2010.
Unite claims they are on "poverty" pay rates, with many forced to take on second jobs or turn up for shifts if they are sick because they cannot afford to be off ill.
The row is about the pay received by the 'Mixed Fleet' cabin crew who have joined the company since 200.
Unite says earnings for its members were advertised between £21,000 and £25,000 but in reality started at just over £12,000 plus £3 an hour flying pay.
Mr Richardson added: "Seeking to squeeze ever more from cabin crew and making passengers pay for services which were once complimentary is a sad state of affairs for an airline which once described itself as the 'world's favourite'."
Unite said more than 800 mixed fleet cabin crew workers have joined the union since the start of the dispute, taking membership to over 2,900.