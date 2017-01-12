Christmas sales were up but inflation is a real concern for retailers
The headline today was that British retailers had done particularly well in the lead up to Christmas.
A host of companies from Primark to Debenhams to M&S saw sales rise compared to last year.
But there was another message that came out loud and clear today: Many of the retailers who posted their results mooted that inflation is now a real concern.
Tesco chief executive David Lewis, told me that the price of some staples such as pork and cheese have already gone up and warned of more inflation ahead.
Whilst Charlie Mayfield, chairman of John Lewis acknowledged that the weak pound - remember the pound is around 18% weaker today than it was in June - was inevitably going to put pressure on their costs.
In fact when I asked him how Brexit would affect his business, his biggest concerns were the fall in sterling and its impact on inflation, but also what would happen to his EU workers.
Back to rising input prices, several of the big retailers did say that they want to try and protect consumers from the full extent of their cost increases - Mr Lewis and Mr Mayfield included.
But the big question is for how long will they prove willing (or able) to take the hit? Before they pass it on wholesale to us.
And what happens if prices do go up en masse as now seems extremely likely?
Given that our wages are not likely to increase at a corresponding rate the implications would be severe - we would all start feeling the squeeze.