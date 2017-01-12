Christmas sales were up but inflation is a real concern for retailers

Sales in the lead up to Christmas were higher than last year. Credit: PA

The headline today was that British retailers had done particularly well in the lead up to Christmas. A host of companies from Primark to Debenhams to M&S saw sales rise compared to last year. But there was another message that came out loud and clear today: Many of the retailers who posted their results mooted that inflation is now a real concern.

Tesco chief executive David Lewis, told me that the price of some staples such as pork and cheese have already gone up and warned of more inflation ahead. Whilst Charlie Mayfield, chairman of John Lewis acknowledged that the weak pound - remember the pound is around 18% weaker today than it was in June - was inevitably going to put pressure on their costs. In fact when I asked him how Brexit would affect his business, his biggest concerns were the fall in sterling and its impact on inflation, but also what would happen to his EU workers.