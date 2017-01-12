Coronation Street star Simon Gregson reveals he and his wife have lost 11 babies

Both actors Kym Marsh and Simon Gregson have experienced the loss of a baby Credit: Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, who is at the centre of the soap's harrowing miscarriage storyline, has revealed that he and his wife Emma have suffered 11 miscarriages. Gregson, who has played Steve McDonald in the ITV soap for 27 years, said the couple's losses have influenced the storyline with his onscreen wife Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) that will explore the different ways the pair grieve.

Simon Gregson and wife Emma Gleave

Gregson, 42, said that he and wife Emma Gleave lost their first child at 21 weeks and four days. "As a bloke you feel completely helpless," he said. Marsh also lost her baby Archie with ex-partner Jamie Lomas at 21 weeks in 2009 and said recreating the stillbirth was the best way to "honour" her late son. In Wednesday night's episode, Marsh's character went into labour at 23 weeks into her pregnancy, resulting in the death of her and Steve's baby Ruairi at birth. "Men and women grieve differently," Gregson said. "We decided to let Michelle show the raw emotion, but Steve's grief will come later." He was prompted to discuss the full extent of his and Gleave's losses when his wife was targeted by an online troll over the storyline.

simon gregson @simongregson123 Follow To the £&)(; who tweeted my wife. We've lost 11 baby's 1st being 21 weeks 4 days. Maybe think or do your research before tweeting someone

Marsh, 40, said she felt compelled to take on the story and encourage people to open up about their own experiences.

My gut instinct was to do this because, I felt, what better way to raise awareness of this subject, and also to honour my son. This subject has been very taboo for far too long. Sharing is absolutely imperative to being able to put the pieces of your jigsaw back together. – Kym Marsh

The programme, which continues to Friday's episode, sees Michelle and Steve go through the heartache of being told that because their baby was born before 24 weeks, he will not be given a birth certificate.

Kym Marsh suffered the loss of her baby son in 2009

Comparing it to her own experience, Marsh said: "Calling my son a late miscarriage was one of the things that really got to me because I had just given birth to a baby, I didn't miscarry him. "When I'm not here any more, nobody will know that my baby existed, and that is upsetting for a lot of women I think."

Kym Marsh @msm4rsh Follow Thank you everyone for their support for me and @simongregson123 was tough for us both but we hope it raises awareness #breakingthesilence

While there was a psychotherapist on the set to offer counselling, Marsh and Gregson revealed how the process forced them both to delve into memories they had been trying to avoid. "I didn't know what was in the box until I lifted the lid off," Marsh added. "You never get over it, but you learn to live with it, and diving back into that place that I spent years coming out of strangely helped me to realise that I have accepted that it happened to me. "There will not be a single day that goes by that I don't think about him, but I am able to talk and reach out to other people who have been in that situation." The script was developed with advice from specialist bereavement group Sands, which ensured that proper terminology and information was used so the story would relate to viewers who have had similar experiences.