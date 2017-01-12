Donald Trump dossier: What we know about ex-spy Christopher Steele and Orbis firm linked to file

Christopher Steele co-founded the London-based Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd. Credit: PA

The business partner of the former MI6 officer linked to the alleged Donald Trump dossier has refused to confirm to ITV News whether their intelligence company compiled the controversial file. Here's what we know about the ex-spy and the company at the centre of the allegations:

The man behind the dossier? Ex-spy Christopher Steele was named in reports as the man behind the explosive 35-page document on Mr Trump. The file includes unverified allegations that Russian security officials have compromising material that could be used to blackmail the US president-elect.

Donald Trump has branded the lurid claims made against him as 'nonsense' and 'fake news'. Credit: AP

The 52-year-old Mr Steele, who was posted to Moscow in 1990, runs London-based Orbis Business Intelligence. He has reportedly left his Surrey home after becoming aware his name would be linked to the dossier.

What is Orbis? Orbis Business Intelligence is a corporate intelligence company founded in 2009 by former British intelligence professionals. Mr Steele runs it with his business partner, Christopher Parker Burrows, who formerly worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as a counsellor. The firm boasts access to a "global network" of experts and "prominent business figures".

What does Orbis do? The company's website says: "We provide strategic advice, mount intelligence-gathering operations and conduct complex, often cross-border investigations." The firm, based in upmarket Grosvenor Gardens, says it "draws on extensive experience at boardroom level in government, multilateral diplomacy and international business to develop bespoke solutions for clients".

Orbis says it provides 'senior decision-makers with strategic insight, intelligence and investigative services'. Credit: Orbis.com

It goes on: "Our tailored approach means the directors are closely involved in the execution and detail of every project, supported by an in-house team of experienced investigators and professional intelligence analysts." The website adds: Ethical business practice is a fundamental value for the Orbis Business Intelligence team. Our documented procedures, developed in conjunction with external legal counsel, ensure compliance with relevant UK, US and EU legislation."