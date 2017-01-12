Economic slowdown set to hit the North of England hardest
Hull wanted out of the EU but its fortunes are closely tied to it.
At the city's port steel arrives from Belgium, timber from Scandinavia.
British exports go the other way - tariff, tax and quota-free, for now at least.
Hull was built on fishing and ship-building but both industries have shrivelled.
The city is supposed to be part of a Northern Powerhouse although the Deputy Leader of the Council, Daren Hale, told ITV he isn't feeling it.
"It's more like a North West Powerhouse," he complains.
Analysis by the CEBR show that some cities in the North have experienced strong growth in the last twelve months.
Irwin Mitchell's City Tracker shows that Manchester and Newcastle were among the 10 fastest growing cities in Britain one in the year to September 2016.
But the same report predicts that the British economy will slow in the next 12 months, disproportionately affecting cities in the North of England. None is forecast to make the Top 10 in 2017.
The report decides a "Hard Brexit" - in which Britain leaves both the single market and the customs union - is a "likely outcome" and that cities like Hull, Sunderland and Newcastle are particularly exposed to a fall in trade with and investment from the EU
It predicts that the slump on the pound will cause higher inflation and fall in retail sales something that will be felt keenly in Manchester and Leeds as well as London.
The Northern Powerhouse was George Osborne's political project. The idea is that a cluster a Northern England cities form work closely together to form an economic counterbalance to London and thrive.
George Osborne sees evidence that a revival is underway although he told me the City Tracker report is proof that Britain needs to secure the best possible trade deal with the EU.
"Britain is a great trading nation, and wants to remain so, and the North of England was the birthplace of the industrial revolution, sending good all around the world, we want to continue to do that and I think that's got to be the priority and I think it will be priority." - George Osborne MP
There is plenty of optimism in Hull. German investment recently created hundreds of well paid, highly skilled jobs when Siemens opened a wind turbine factory.
Manufacturing and trade is the lifeblood of this city and a Hard Brexit is likely to hurt.