Economic slowdown set to hit the North of England hardest

Hull wanted out of the EU but its fortunes are closely tied to it. At the city's port steel arrives from Belgium, timber from Scandinavia. British exports go the other way - tariff, tax and quota-free, for now at least. Hull was built on fishing and ship-building but both industries have shrivelled.

The city is supposed to be part of a Northern Powerhouse although the Deputy Leader of the Council, Daren Hale, told ITV he isn't feeling it. "It's more like a North West Powerhouse," he complains. Analysis by the CEBR show that some cities in the North have experienced strong growth in the last twelve months.

GFX - Fastest growing cities in C3 2016 Credit: Irwin Mitchell

Irwin Mitchell's City Tracker shows that Manchester and Newcastle were among the 10 fastest growing cities in Britain one in the year to September 2016.

Predicted fastest growing cities of 2017 Credit: Irwin Mitchell

But the same report predicts that the British economy will slow in the next 12 months, disproportionately affecting cities in the North of England. None is forecast to make the Top 10 in 2017. The report decides a "Hard Brexit" - in which Britain leaves both the single market and the customs union - is a "likely outcome" and that cities like Hull, Sunderland and Newcastle are particularly exposed to a fall in trade with and investment from the EU It predicts that the slump on the pound will cause higher inflation and fall in retail sales something that will be felt keenly in Manchester and Leeds as well as London. The Northern Powerhouse was George Osborne's political project. The idea is that a cluster a Northern England cities form work closely together to form an economic counterbalance to London and thrive.