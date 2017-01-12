Freezing, wet and wintry

Colder today with wet, wintry conditions in many areas.

Nowhere near as windy through Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland but barely above freezing, bitterly cold with blustery rain, sleet and snow - mostly through mainland Scotland but also settling across hills elsewhere.

Pouring rain across southern Britain and feeling colder than of late - as the rain eases and moves away to the east later it'll turn to sleet and snow in places - mostly across higher ground. Much of it will be slushy rather than fluffy and will struggle to settled on wet surfaces after todays rain.

Temperatures fall this evening with widespread frost and black ice.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy