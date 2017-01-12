Frosty & icy with sleet & snow

Freezing tonight and even as the breeze picks up, a sharp frost and turning icy.

Rain, sleet and snow on and off in many places tonight. Slushy rather than fluffy in places after so much rain today the snow will struggle to settle but it'll be notable across higher ground and hills.

The winds will pick up across the north and west. Blizzards and snow through much of northern Scotland with gales and strong gusts extending into the west and feeding rain, sleet and snow into the West Country, Midlands and Wales. Turning windy and wintry along eastern coastal counties with rain, sleet and snow into the early hours.

Some of us will wake to a dusting of snow in places tomorrow morning - and it'll be bitterly cold, frosty and icy. Temperature will be barely above freezing all day, the coldness enhanced by a bitter biting wind chill more so in the strong gusty winds along North Sea coasts and here big battering waves with the high tides.

Terribly cold for all of us but an improvement on today with brighter skies and spells of sunshine for many of us.

