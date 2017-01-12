Graham Taylor: A life in pictures

Graham Taylor was manager of Watford and Aston Villa. Credit: PA

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died suddenly of a suspected heart attack, aged 72, his family confirmed. He enjoyed great success in club management, particularly at Watford and Aston Villa, before taking charge of the national team in 1990. ITV News takes a look back at his life in pictures:

Watford: 1977-1987

After beginning his managerial career at Lincoln, Taylor was appointed Watford manager in 1977 by its chairman Elton John. He took the club from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight, qualifying the UEFA Cup in 1983. They reached the FA Cup final the following year.

After beginning his managerial career at Lincoln, Graham Taylor managed Watford to a series of promotions in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Credit: PA

Taylor sits with Chairman Elton John and and General Manager Bertie Mee in the directors' box in 1983. Credit: PA

Watford Football Club Chairman Elton John with Graham Taylor in 1984 as fans celebrate the clubs first appearance in its 93 year history. Credit: PA

Aston Villa, 1987-1990

Taylor took charge at Villa following relegation to the Second Division. He won promotion at the first attempt and two years after that, in 1990, they finished runners-up to Liverpool in the First Division.

Taylor enjoyed more success as he led Aston Villa back to the top tier of English football. Credit: PA

England manager, 1990-1993

Taylor's achievements at Villa was instrumental in securing him the England position but his England stint ended in disappointment after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. Taylor took England to Euro 92 but his side did not progress beyond the group stages.

Paul Gascoigne was initially dropped by Taylor which led to criticism and a run of injuries meant the star player was unable to play for Taylor during his reign as England manager. Credit: PA

After a disappointing European Championship campaign in 1992, Taylor was tasked with improving the national team's fortunes at the 1994 World Cup. Credit: PA

Taylor relaxes during a post-match news conference at the Metropole Hotelin London after England beat San Marino 6-0 at Wembley in a World Cup Qualifier in 1993. Credit: PA

Taylor at the England v Holland world cup qualifying match in 1993 that ended in failure. Credit: PA

Taylor faces journalists after England went out of the World Cup competition despite beating San Marino 7-1. Credit: PA

Back to Watford, 1996-2001

After a spell at Wolves, Taylor returned to Watford where he recovered his old touch with back-to-back promotions to the Premier League. This time, however, the Hornets could not avoid relegation and Taylor announced his decision to retire in 2001.

Together again - Watford chairman Elton John and Graham Taylor in 1996. Credit: PA

Taylor cheers on his team in 1998. Credit: PA

Taylor in 1999 celebrating with his players after their 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers securing a place in the Premier League. Credit: PA

Taylor is widely seen as one of Watford's most successful managers and a stand at Vicarage Road has been named in his honour in 2014. He later served as the club's chairman from 2009 until 2012.

A stand was named after the twice Watford manager. Credit: PA

Back to Villa, 2002-2003

Taylor was tempted out of retirement and back to Aston Villa in 2002 but it was a short stay and a move Taylor later admitted he regretted.

Aston Villa Chairman Doug Ellis and Taylor at a press conference in 2002. Credit: PA

Taylor is welcomed back to Villa Park before a match. Credit: PA

He was tempted out of retirement by a second stint as Aston Villa manager. Credit: PA

Taylor watching a match in 2002. Credit: PA

While at Villa for the second time, he was awarded an OBE. Credit: PA

In retirement, Taylor went on to being a pundit for BBC television and radio.

In retirement, Taylor was a sports commentator for radio and television. Credit: PA