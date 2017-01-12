- ITV Report
-
Graham Taylor: A life in pictures
Former England manager Graham Taylor has died suddenly of a suspected heart attack, aged 72, his family confirmed.
He enjoyed great success in club management, particularly at Watford and Aston Villa, before taking charge of the national team in 1990.
ITV News takes a look back at his life in pictures:
- Watford: 1977-1987
After beginning his managerial career at Lincoln, Taylor was appointed Watford manager in 1977 by its chairman Elton John.
He took the club from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight, qualifying the UEFA Cup in 1983.
They reached the FA Cup final the following year.
- Aston Villa, 1987-1990
Taylor took charge at Villa following relegation to the Second Division.
He won promotion at the first attempt and two years after that, in 1990, they finished runners-up to Liverpool in the First Division.
- England manager, 1990-1993
Taylor's achievements at Villa was instrumental in securing him the England position but his England stint ended in disappointment after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.
Taylor took England to Euro 92 but his side did not progress beyond the group stages.
- Back to Watford, 1996-2001
After a spell at Wolves, Taylor returned to Watford where he recovered his old touch with back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.
This time, however, the Hornets could not avoid relegation and Taylor announced his decision to retire in 2001.
Taylor is widely seen as one of Watford's most successful managers and a stand at Vicarage Road has been named in his honour in 2014.
He later served as the club's chairman from 2009 until 2012.
- Back to Villa, 2002-2003
Taylor was tempted out of retirement and back to Aston Villa in 2002 but it was a short stay and a move Taylor later admitted he regretted.
In retirement, Taylor went on to being a pundit for BBC television and radio.