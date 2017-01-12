- ITV Report
Graham Taylor: Former England manager dies at the age of 72 of suspected heart attack
Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72 of a suspected heart attack.
Taylor led the national team from 1990 to 1993.
A statement issued on behalf of his family confirmed his death was "sudden" and "totally unexpected".
The former professional footballer made his managerial name by guiding Fourth-Division Watford to the then First Division and enjoyed more promotion success at Aston Villa before earning the national team job in 1990.
The England team led tributes to the former boss.
Taylor was sacked by England - amid notorious tabloid headlines branding him "Turnip Taylor" - after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.
Taylor re-entered club management at Wolves before return spells at both Watford and Villa until his retirement in 2003, after which he was a regular radio and TV pundit.
As a player he made more than 300 appearances for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City.