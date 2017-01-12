Advertisement

Graham Taylor: Former England manager dies at the age of 72 of suspected heart attack

Graham Taylor managed the England national team from 1990 to 1993. Credit: PA

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72 of a suspected heart attack.

Taylor led the national team from 1990 to 1993.

A statement issued on behalf of his family confirmed his death was "sudden" and "totally unexpected".

With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.

– Taylor family

The former professional footballer made his managerial name by guiding Fourth-Division Watford to the then First Division and enjoyed more promotion success at Aston Villa before earning the national team job in 1990.

The England team led tributes to the former boss.

Taylor was sacked by England - amid notorious tabloid headlines branding him "Turnip Taylor" - after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

Taylor re-entered club management at Wolves before return spells at both Watford and Villa until his retirement in 2003, after which he was a regular radio and TV pundit.

As a player he made more than 300 appearances for Grimsby Town and Lincoln City.

After beginning his managerial career at Lincoln, Graham Taylor managed Watford to a series of promotions during the mid 1980s. Credit: PA
Taylor enjoyed more success as he led Aston Villa back to the top tier of English football. Credit: PA
Taylor's England reign began after Paul Gascoigne had inspired the national team at the 1990 World Cup. Credit: PA
After a disappointing European Championship campaign in 1992, Taylor was tasked with improving the national team's fortunes at the 1994 World Cup. Credit: PA
But the qualification campaign ended in failure as Taylor's time in charge came to an end in 1993. Credit: PA
After he returned to club management at Wolves, Watford chairman Elton John re-appointed Graham Taylor as manager at Vicarage Road in 1996. Credit: PA
Taylor earned a hero's return at Villa Park in 2002 but could not repeat the success of his first spell at the club. Credit: PA
Taylor was awarded an OBE in 2002. Credit: PA
Taylor, seen with BBC commentator Alan Green, became a familiar voice on radio commentaries following his retirement. Credit: PA
A stand at Vicarage Road was named in Taylor's honour in 2014 after his 1980s heroics at Watford. Credit: PA