Hillsborough: CPS to consider 23 criminal charges

Hillsborough investigators have passed files relating to 23 suspects to the Crown Prosecution Service, a spokesman for the two criminal investigations into the disaster has said.

The charges have been recommended as a result of two separate criminal investigations by the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Operation Resolve, which was set up in 2012 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May.

Fifteen of the suspects relate to the probe into the causes of the disaster, while eight relate to the IPCC inquiry into the alleged police cover-up, a statement released on behalf of the two investigations said.

The Operation Resolve investigation looked at the preparation for the match and events of the day and considered offences including: