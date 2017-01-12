- ITV Report
-
Hillsborough: CPS to consider 23 criminal charges
Hillsborough investigators have passed files relating to 23 suspects to the Crown Prosecution Service, a spokesman for the two criminal investigations into the disaster has said.
The charges have been recommended as a result of two separate criminal investigations by the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Operation Resolve, which was set up in 2012 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May.
Fifteen of the suspects relate to the probe into the causes of the disaster, while eight relate to the IPCC inquiry into the alleged police cover-up, a statement released on behalf of the two investigations said.
The Operation Resolve investigation looked at the preparation for the match and events of the day and considered offences including:
- gross negligence manslaughter
- perverting the course of justice
- misconduct in public office
- offences under the Safety of Sports Ground Act 1975 and Health and Safety at Work legislation.
The IPCC probe examined both South Yorkshire Police and West Midlands Police - the force which investigated the disaster in 1989.
More than 170 allegations of police misconduct continue to be investigated by both teams.
Assistant Commissioner Robert Beckley, officer in overall command of Operation Resolve, said: "Our task has been to investigate whether any individual or organisation is criminally culpable for their role either in the planning and preparation for the match or on the day of the game itself.
"The extensive file we have submitted, which contains over 35 million words, reflects four years of intense work from my teams."
IPCC deputy chair Rachel Cerfontyne said: "These criminal investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Hillsborough disaster are the largest investigations into alleged police wrongdoing ever undertaken in England and Wales.
"Conducting an inquiry of this scale and complexity, while supporting the longest running inquests in British legal history, has been a significant undertaking for the IPCC. Our criminal investigation has now substantially concluded."
Ninety-six men, women and children were killed in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest.
New inquests which concluded last year found the victims were unlawfully killed and fans were not to blame.
A lawyer representing 20 of the families said his clients would now like the CPS to make decisions "without delay."
Ninety-six men, women and children were killed in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest.
New inquests which concluded last year found the victims were unlawfully killed and fans were not to blame.
- For more on this story visit ITV News Granada