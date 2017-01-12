Mary Logie murder: Sandra Weir jailed for bludgeoning 82-year-old neighbour with rolling pin

A heroin addict who bludgeoned her 82-year-old neighbour to death with a rolling pin has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Grandmother Mary Logie, also known as Rae, suffered 31 injuries to her head and neck, including multiple skull fractures, in an attack by Sandra Weir described by the presiding judge as "breaktakingly wicked".

Prosecutors believe the 41-year-old Weir left her victim lying seriously injured but alive for hours during the killing on January 5 last year before returning to deliver the fatal blows.

The pensioner, who was found in her first-floor flat in Leven, Fife, also sustained defensive wounds as she tried to fend off her attacker.

Weir had been siphoning off cash from Mrs Logie's account to fund her drug habit after befriending her neighbour and acting as her unofficial carer.

She was convicted of murder by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

Detectives from Police Scotland's major investigation team described Weir as a "despicable individual" who had regularly exploited regular churchgoer Mrs Logie for financial gain.