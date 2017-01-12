Michelle Obama: Leaving White House 'surprisingly emotional'

Michelle Obama has said packing up to leave the White House has been "surprisingly emotional" as she reflected on her eight years in the spotlight.

The First Lady told NBC's The Tonight Show she felt "like crying" just thinking about it.

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon if preparing to leave the White House for good had been emotional, she said: "It is. It is. I feel like crying right now.

"I didn't think it was going to be that emotional, because it's like 'yeah we're ready, we're good, we're ready to go, it's been eight years, eight years is enough, we're packing up', but no - it's been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways that we didn't expect.

"We can't go back to that house. It's not like you can knock and say 'can I see my room?'

"Once you're out, you're out. That oath is real. We'll be standing at the gates saying 'remember us'. So it's good to have a few photos to remember what those rooms look like."

Mrs Obama was giving her final television interview as First Lady a day after her husband, Barack Obama, gave his final address to the nation as US President.