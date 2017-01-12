Rare Abraham Lincoln inauguration photo to be unveiled

The first inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln took place on March 4, 1861. Credit: Bowdoin College Museum of Art via AP

A US college is to unveil a rare photograph of Abraham Lincoln from 1861 - the first ever presidential inauguration to be caught on camera. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick, Maine, acquired the picture at an auction in October and will unveil it today, just over a week before Donald Trump becomes America's 45th president.

Trump will become the 45th President of the United States on January 20. Credit: AP

The vintage photograph shows a crowd gathered around the Capitol in Washington DC on March 4, 1861, to see Lincoln being sworn in. The picture was taken just six weeks before the start of the American Civil War.

Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. Credit: AP