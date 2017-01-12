- ITV Report
Rare Abraham Lincoln inauguration photo to be unveiled
A US college is to unveil a rare photograph of Abraham Lincoln from 1861 - the first ever presidential inauguration to be caught on camera.
The Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick, Maine, acquired the picture at an auction in October and will unveil it today, just over a week before Donald Trump becomes America's 45th president.
The vintage photograph shows a crowd gathered around the Capitol in Washington DC on March 4, 1861, to see Lincoln being sworn in.
The picture was taken just six weeks before the start of the American Civil War.
The inauguration picture is believed to have been taken by Scottish-American photographer Alexander Gardner and is one of only three known copies.
The others are being held in the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution.