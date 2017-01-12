Road tunnel to be built under Stonehenge

A 1.8 mile dual carriageway tunnel is set to be built under Stonehenge, the Department for Transport has announced.

The A303 that runs past the World Heritage Site in Wiltshire is a notorious bottleneck on the route to the South West.

As well as easing congestion, the tunnel would remove the sight and sound of traffic for people visiting Stonehenge, DfT officials claimed.

It is part of a £2 billion investment in the area.