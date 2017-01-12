Snow and strong winds set to batter UK

A taxi stuck in the snow on the A635 in Saddleworth Moor last November. Credit: PA

Frequent snow showers and strong winds are set to sweep across the UK on Thursday with daytime highs of just 2C to 5C. Forecasters warned it will feel even colder with gale-force winds and a polar airmass, which originated over northern Canada, spreading south across the country. The blizzard conditions are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England, with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK. It follows a wet and windy day on Wednesday for Scotland and the north of England that left homes without power and major travel disruption. The Forth Road Bridge that connects Edinburgh and Fife was closed all day after a lorry was blown over and damaged the central reservation.

A lorry blew over on the Forth Road Bridge that connects Edinburgh and Fife.

A gust of 93mph was recorded at High Bradfield in South Yorkshire and 82mph at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire. Engineers worked to reconnect thousands of homes in Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire and the north of Scotland and will be on standby throughout Thursday. Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said the heaviest and most frequent snow showers are likely across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and around Irish Sea coasts, but eastern coasts will also be affected in the coming days. "Most northern areas are very likely to see snow showers at times over the next few days, but the situation over the southern half of England is more complicated," he said.

A house was severely damaged in Birkenshaw after a tree was blown over in strong winds.