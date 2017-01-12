South Sudan: The world's newest country facing a humanitarian crisis

Renewed violence broke out in South Sudan's capital Juba in July 2016. Credit: ITV News

South Sudan, located in the centre of Africa, is the world's newest country. It gained independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011, following years of civil war and a referendum in which it voted overwhelmingly for independence.

99% of Southern Sudanese voted for independence from Sudan.

Despite its reserves of oil, South Sudan is one of the least developed nations in the world and faces a "growing humanitarian crisis" amid ongoing conflict, food shortages and reports of ethnic cleansing and rapes.

Why is violence in South Sudan continuing?

The escalating conflict in South Sudan which is putting the country on "a trajectory towards mass atrocities" is being fought along ethnic lines. It stems from a dispute between President Salva Kiir and former deputy Riek Machar, who was sacked in 2013 after Kiir accused him of launching a coup, an allegation Machar strongly denied. Kiir is from the Dinka, South Sudan's biggest ethnic group, while Machar is from the second largest group, the Nuer.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (left) and rebel leader Riek Machar. Credit: AP

The country's army split into rival factions, with one half supporting Kiir and the other Machar. Tens of thousands of people died during a bloody two-year civil war until a peace deal agreed in August 2015 which ended the conflict. But violence erupted once more in the South Sudan's capital city Juba and there are now fears for the prospect of a potential genocide. In December, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the people of South Sudan has suffered too much and urged its Security Council to act now.

The civil war in South Sudan has spiralled since July 2016. Credit: AP

The human cost

Millions of South Sudanese have been affected by the ongoing conflict and the nation is said to be facing its worst food crisis since independence. Almost half the population is urgently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UK's Department for International Development, who have pledged £103m to help the country in 2016/17.

1m children under the age of five are estimated to be acutely malnourished, Save the Children say

Many children are suffering from malnutrition amid the latest crisis. Credit: AP

Rise in violence

The ethnic tensions have led to “horrific violence” being perpetrated against civilians including assault, targeted killings and mutilation, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

South Sudanese from the Nuer group shelter at a United Nations base amid fears of targeted killings. Credit: AP

A growing refugee crisis

Nearly two million South Sudanese are thought to be internally displaced within the country.

1.8m are internally displaced within South Sudan

Newly opened Uganda refugee camp 'one of biggest in the world'

Thousands have also fled to neighbouring countries since the renewed violence erupted last year, with the vast majority going to Uganda.

500,000 South Sudanese are estimated to have fled to Uganda since July 2016

Refugees from South Sudan at a camp in Bidi Bidi, northern Uganda. Credit: AP

Uganda is now struggling to cope with the influx of refugees from South Sudan, with more than 2,000 arriving daily. According to Save the Children, the vast majority are women and children, fleeing the conflict in the Central Equatoria region.

Bidi Bidi camp in northern Uganda only opened in September 2016, but has already become one of the biggest refugee camps in the world.

250,000 refugees are inhabiting Uganda's Bidi Bidi camp