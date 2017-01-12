Three charged over Kim Kardashian West Paris jewellery heist

Three people have been charged over the Paris jewellery heist which targeted Kim Kardashian West.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, tied up the reality TV star and stole £8.1 million of jewellery.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

French prosecutors said more charges are expected to follow as they continue to investigate the raid.

A 63-year-old suspect, named by prosecutors only as Yunice A, is charged with armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

Complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a criminal association charge, have been filed against 44-year-old Florus H.

The third suspect, 64-year-old Marceau B, faces preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association.